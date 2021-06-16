Two 19-year-olds charged with murder in Rocky Mount shooting, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN)– A second 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of a 53-year-old man, Rocky Mount police say.

Shyheem Smith is the second suspect charged with killing 53-year-old Derrick Anthony Bryant on June 11.

Shyheem Smith and Anthony Horne

Anthony Horne, 19, was also charged in the case on Monday.

The shooting happened Friday around 10 p.m. in the 600-block of Park Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Bryant with a gunshot wound.

First responders and EMS rendered aid, but the man died at the scene from his injuries, police said.

Smith is charged with first degree murder in connection with the shooting. Horne is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and first-degree murder.

Horne and Smith are currently being held at the Guilford County Jail in Greensboro without bond, police said.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.