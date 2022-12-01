TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) — Two inmates at the Edgecombe County Jail have been charged in a fellow inmate’s death late Wednesday night.

Deputies responded to the Edgecombe County Detention Center around 11 p.m. Wednesday. They found inmate Darren Vick who had been assaulted.

He was transported to ECU Health Edgecombe where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

Te’von Lamont Mabry and Romell Dee’Angelo Parker were charged with voluntary manslaughter, investigators said. Both were being held without bond.

Officials said the investigation was ongoing and further suspects and charges are possible.