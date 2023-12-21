BISCOE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men are in the Moore County jail after a search warrant was executed in the Biscoe area Wednesday.

According to Sheriff Ronnie Fields, a drug investigation led to a home in the 2700 block of Tarry Church Road where eight controlled substances were found. Billy Lee Hicks, 39, and Richard Aaron Jackson, 35, were arrested and charged as the result of what was found.

All items seized in the search included:

Fentanyl

Methamphetamine

Marijuana

Psilocybin mushrooms

Buprenorphine naloxone (suboxone)

Buprenorphine hydrochloride (subutex)

Amphetamine

Methylphenidate hydrochloride

Multiple items of drug paraphernalia

Firearms (illegally possessed by a felon)

One of the drugs, suboxone, is considered an opioid with the intended use of treating narcotic dependence. The subutex is classified as a narcotic which is used for treating addiction to narcotic pain relievers.

Hicks received the longer list of charges, totaling 18. For the following charges, he received a bond of $250,000. The charges are as follow:

Possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule I controlled substance

Felony possession of schedule I controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine

Felony possession of methamphetamine

Trafficking opium or heroin by possession

Possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance

Felony possession of schedule II controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule III controlled substance (Suboxone)

Possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule III controlled substance (Subutex)

Possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance

Felony possession of schedule II controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule VI controlled substance

Felony possession of schedule VI controlled substance

Maintain a vehicle, dwelling, or place to keep a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

2 counts of possession of firearm by felon

Jackson was given a $20,000 bond and three charges — possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle, dwelling, or place to keep a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both men are expected to appear in court on Jan. 18.