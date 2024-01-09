PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and a woman are facing charges in a homicide after a woman was found dead, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

At about 2:40 a.m. Monday, deputies said they were called to the 7700 block of NC 902 in Pittsboro in reference to a well-being check of a person found in the road.

When they arrived, they said they identified the person as 33-year-old Michelle Nichole Jenks, of Siler City.

She was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they launched an investigation resulting in the arrests of 39-year-old Terrie Fields and 37-year-old Corey Rives, who both live at the same address in Bear Creek.

The sheriff’s office said their relation to each other is not known.

Fields is facing one count of felony second-degree murder and one count of felony possession of a firearm by a felon. She is being held without bond.

Rives is charged with one count of felony accessory after the fact. He received a $41,500 bond.

Both of them are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 29.

Investigators said there is no indication of an ongoing threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 919-542-2911.