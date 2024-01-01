HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men are facing charges after deputies found them in a car with an illegal gun and a jar of marijuana, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9 p.m. Friday, deputies said they initiated a traffic stop in the Lincoln Heights area after witnessing a motor vehicle violation.

During the traffic stop, they said they found an illegally concealed handgun, 90 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office provided a photo of the items they seized.

Items found in traffic stop (Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said they identified the driver as 31-year-old Ju’darrell Marshall, of Rocky Mount, and arrested him.

The passenger was also arrested, who they identified as 21-year-old Ja’kaveyon Whitaker, of Henrico, according to the sheriff’s office.

Marshall is charged with:

Driving with license revoked

Possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

He received a $2,500 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Whitaker is charged with:

Carrying a concealed firearm

Possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana

Providing fictitious info to an officer

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Deputies said Whitaker also had a warrant for his arrest for resist, obstruct or delay an officer as well as a seatbelt violation.

Whitaker received a $3,500 secured bond and is also scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.