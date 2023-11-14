TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people are hurt after someone fired a gun into several homes and vehicles in a neighborhood, Tarboro police said Tuesday.

At about 6:15 p.m. Sunday, officers said they were called to the 400 block of West Walnut St. in reference to a report of multiple shots fired.

When they arrived, they said they found three homes and two vehicles that had been shot.

Two people were hurt in the shooting, according to the police department.

Officers said the victims’ injuries were non-life-threatening.

They said the two were taken to the hospital and have since been released.

Investigators said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Brandon Richardson at (252) 641-4272 or Detective Bryant Lewis at (252) 641-4201.