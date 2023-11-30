RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A student brought a loaded gun to a school in our area for the second time in two days.

Riverside High School sent a message to families Thursday letting them know a school resource officer found a student with a loaded gun.

“My first reaction was, oh, my gosh, are my boy’s okay,” said Tenicca Boyce who has twin 9th graders at Riverside High School.

In this case everyone is ok. A spokesperson for Durham Public Schools said a student was found vaping in a bathroom and the SRO found the loaded gun when they searched the student.

Nash County Schools said its weapons detection system detected a loaded gun inside a students bag at Rocky Mount High School Wednesday. The district’s Public Information Officer Heather-Louise Finch said that was the second time the system detected a weapon and the first time it found a gun since it was installed in middle and high schools in August.

“That is, A, as a deterrent, but B, you’re hoping that it does catch a weapon or an item that could be on a person that could be used for intent of harm or an accident, I don’t want to speculate, so that’s your goal, right,” Finch said. ” But that’s not the only form of method that should be just used for safety, especially in a school system or any other place.”

Finch said a few weeks ago, the district started using the Say Something Anonymous Reporting System from Sandy Hook Promise. Several districts in the state use it, including Durham.

Boyce also wants Durham to use weapons detection systems now.

“I hate it because it’s almost like treating children like they’re in prison when you have to go through scanners and stuff, but you have to think about safety nowadays,” Boyce said.

According to data from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, 161 guns were reported on school campuses across the state in the 2021-22 school year, which is the most recent data available. That is an increase from the 124 reported guns in the 2018-19 school year, which was the previous school year students were not remote due to the pandemic.

Casim Noble is thankful his 10th grader is coming home safe.

“I think we’re all blessed, all parents and all kids are blessed and lucky that somehow it was found out this time, but I don’t think we want to leave anything to chance going forward,” Noble said.

Rocky Mount Police took the student they say brought a gun to school into custody Thursday. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a juvenile petition for the student they say brought a gun to Riverside High School.

Students could also face punishment from the school districts. According to district policy, bringing a gun to campus is an automatic 365-day suspension in most cases.