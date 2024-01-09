SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Two men are facing drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop at a Walmart parking lot in Lee County.

According to the Sanford Police Department, narcotics agents saw drug activity in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 3209 Highway 87 South, resulting in officers conducting an investigatory stop on two vehicles.

After searching the vehicle, the narcotics agents found 14.7 grams of cocaine along with $33,513 in cash, police said.

35-year-old Quajuan Waltez-Diade Gilchrist, of Jacksonville, Florida, and 26-year-old David Lee Burnette, of Durham, were arrested without incident, Sanford police said.

Gilchrist was charged with possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for the keeping of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed in the Lee County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond.

Meanwhile, Burnette was arrested with outstanding warrants from Durham County. He was held in the Lee County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond.