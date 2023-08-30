CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Security footage showing a tractor heist has led to two arrests, but the whereabouts of a stolen tractor are unknown.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said the theft occurred Aug. 21 on Twin Oaks Lane in Clinton. Property owners reviewed their security cameras to find that an unfamiliar, large Case tractor towed away their smaller red tractor.

That same footage, which included the presence of two unidentified men, was handed over to the sheriff’s office. A photo from the security video was posted to the sheriff’s page on Facebook to get the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

Security footage shows the smaller tractor being towed away. (Courtesy Sampson County Sheriff’s Office)

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said a citizen “recognized the Case tractor” and led investigators to the possible owners.

That tip led to interviews, probable cause, arrest warrants and charges for Bradley Watts, 41, and Johnny Lucas III, 31, both of Clinton.

“Once again, this highlights the significance of having a great partnership with citizens and law enforcement. Citizens and officers’ teamwork always proves to provide successful outcomes,” said Lieutenant Marcus Smith.

Watts was charged with felony larceny and possession of stolen property. He was taken into custody on a $15,000 bond.

Lucas III was also apprehended and received the same charges, but his bond was set at $5,000.

While the men were found, the same can’t be said for the red tractor.

“Efforts to recover the stolen tractor are still ongoing, and investigators are actively seeking the public’s help locating its current whereabouts,” the sheriff’s office said in a release Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the tractor’s possible location are encouraged to contact Sampson County investigators at 910-592-4141.