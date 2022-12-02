OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Another man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a Nov. 19 shooting death in Oxford.

On that day, officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 300 block of Person Street, according to police. There they found Antonio “Bobo” Hargrove in the driveway suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

On Wednesday, Henderson and Oxford police detectives arrested 35-year-old Damian Elon Terry in Henderson. On Thursday, a juvenile was also arrested in Oxford in connection with this incident, police said.

Terry is in being held without bond.

On Nov. 23, Curtis Antwan Person Jr. was arrested in Henderson by SBI agents and Henderson and Oxford police. He is also being held without bail.

The investigation into this fatal shooting is ongoing.