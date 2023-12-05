ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men are wanted after one of them shot his ex-girlfriend and the pair left the scene, the Rocky Mount Police Department said Tuesday.

At about 1:35 p.m. Monday, police said 19-year-old Ebony Huggins was shot at the N. Wesleyan Boulevard and Jeffrey’s Road intersection.

Her ex-boyfriend shot her in the arm while she was driving her car near the Executive Inn and Hardee’s, police said.

Huggins was taken to a hospital for treatment for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, and was released Monday night, officers said.

Investigators said the suspect in the shooting fled the area by driving away in an SUV.

They later identified him as 22-year-old Quantico Nerel Gorham, of Battleboro.

Police said Gorham was upset with Huggins, his ex-girlfriend, and followed her until they reached the intersection.

They said he shot into her car multiple times and fled the scene with 24-year-old Daquavion Kerell Armstrong, of Whitakers.

The police department said they are now looking for both men.

Quantico Nerel Gorham (Rocky Mount Police Department) Daquavion Kerell Armstrong (Rocky Mount Police Department)

Officers have obtained the following charges on Gorham:

Attempted murder

Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Shooting into an occupied vehicle

Discharging a weapon in the city limits

They also obtained the following charges on Armstrong:

Attempted murder

Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Shooting into an occupied vehicle

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1450, 252-972-1411, call Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).