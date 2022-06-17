RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh announced on Friday that two pools will open this weekend following a lifeguard shortage.

The city has four seasonal pools and as of June 10, only one pool was open. Today’s announcement will mean that three out of four pools will be open.

“Please note that Biltmore and Longview Pools will be open Friday-Sunday this weekend. Friday: 10am – 7pm, Saturday: 10am – 7pm and Sunday: 1pm – 7pm,” Raleigh Parks announced in a tweet.

Summer pools continue to operate Friday through Sunday.