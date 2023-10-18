ROCKY MOUNT, N.C (WNCN) – A pair of teenagers are now in custody after robbing someone on Sunday, police said.

Around 11:40 p.m. Sunday, the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to an armed robbery call at the 500 block of Cokey Road near Mercer Street, police said.

According to police, 67-year-old Ponce Cooper told officers that he was robbed by three men armed with guns. Cooper said the suspects stole property from him.

Officers conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle leaving a home on the 500 block of Cokey Road and identified a 14-year-old juvenile as one of the suspects in the robbery, police said.

During the investigation, a second suspect, identified as 18-year-old Devon’trez Baines of Rocky Mount, was also found inside the residence on Cokey Road, according to Rocky Mount police. Baines ran from officers but was apprehended.

Stolen property belonging to the victim was found at the home, police said.

Baines is facing the following charges:

Felonious robbery with a dangerous weapon

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Resisting a public officer

Baines was held without bond at the Edgecombe County Jail until his first court appearance on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, the juvenile was charged with felonious robbery with a dangerous weapon and is being held in a local juvenile detention center under a secured custody order.

The third suspect has not been identified at this time.

The Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate this case.