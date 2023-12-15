ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Officers are looking for two men they identified in a recent theft at a Walmart, the Roxboro Police Department said Friday.

At about 7:10 a.m. on Sunday, officers said the two men entered the Walmart in Roxboro and went to the electronics department.

They said one of the men used a pry bar tool to open the electronics cabinets while the other watched for employees.

Both men placed electronics inside pillowcases and left the store, according to the police department.

Investigators said the men stole about $19,000 worth of electronics and left the area in a black Chevrolet Malibu with a Virginia license plate.

Two men identified in a recent theft at Walmart (Roxboro Police Department)

They identified the men as 22-year-old Alexander Newman and 33-year-old Tony McClease, both from Virginia.

Roxboro police said warrants for their arrests have been issued for felony larceny, larceny from merchant, and felony conspiracy.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Captain Dickerson at cdickerson@cityofroxboro.com or 336-322-6073.

If any other Walmart stores have had this situation occur in other jurisdictions, they are also asked to contact Captain Dickerson for more information.