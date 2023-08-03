DORTCHES, N.C. (WNCN) – Communities in Nash and Edgecombe counties continue to clean up and rebuild. Wednesday marks two weeks since an EF3 tornado ripped through the area.

In Dortches, the buzz of machines clearing debris fills the space where a home once stood.

Town of Dortches Mayor Jackie Vick said the main step has been clearing debris. At first, he said DOT employees were clearing debris that people moved to the road, now a contractor is in town for a few weeks to clear it.

“We got some people with some concerns of, you know, debris behind the house, like after the volunteers have pretty much left, of how to get that to the road,” Vick said. “So we’re trying to work on that.”

On Tuesday, Governor Roy Cooper signed a state disaster declaration for Dortches, allowing the town to receive funding for debris clearing and emergency protective measures.

The declaration lasts 60 days.

CBS 17 asked how much funding is available through the declaration. According to Brian Haines, a spokesperson for North Carolina Emergency Management, the request from Dortches was $200,000. He said the state share is $150,000 and the town’s share is $50,000.

Mayor Vick estimates about eight to ten households have not returned home.

He said the town interviewed residents Wednesday and will interview them Thursday to find out more about what needs residents have as the town works with county and state officials.

Vick said he’s thankful for the community’s help the past two weeks.

“A lot of family up and down these roads and they’re all helping one another, so it’ll get done, it’s just going to take a little while,” Vick said.

Tammy Peele’s once debris filled yard is now clear thanks to help from members of Mill Creek Mennonite Church in Louisburg.

“I would say on that Wednesday, it was a little bit frightening, but since then, it’s been getting a little better each day and each day,” Peele said.

Peele praises the community’s support, including Dortches Baptist Church which provided her meals, and the Baptist Association of Men who put a tarp on her roof and window.

She expects to be off the roofer’s wait list in a week or two.

“We told them our problem is small compared to somebody not having a roof at all or having a tree sitting in their living room with them,” Peele said.

Haines said North Carolina Emergency Management continues to work with officials in Nash, Edgecombe and Rocky Mount, including an ongoing evaluation of damages to homes and businesses to see if they qualify for state or federal programs.

The counties did not meet the disaster declaration threshold for assistance to homeowners or renters, according to the spokesperson.

“For both federal and state declared disasters an impacted community must meet the Small Business Administration disaster declaration threshold, which is at least 25 homes with uninsured losses of 40% or more of the home value,” Haines said.

In Rocky Mount, Pfizer officials said the company is working to secure temporary warehouse space nearby until the warehouse damaged by the tornado can be rebuilt.

The company released an update this week saying some basic operations are restored at the facility including full power and cleaning of suites and equipment. The company also said select employees and contractors in key areas required for restart are beginning to return to the site.

The current assessment shows no damage to the site’s production areas, lab rooms and production equipment, according to the release.

Officials said they would provide updates periodic updates as needed on the recovery effort.