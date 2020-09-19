Crash closes U.S. 401 in Franklin County

FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) – U.S. 401 is closed in Franklin County Friday night due to a crash, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.
North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed troopers are investigating a crash on U.S. 401 near Airport Road in Franklinton. An alert from NCDOT said the road is closed in both directions.
Drivers are instructed to follow directions from on-scene personnel.
CBS 17 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story.
