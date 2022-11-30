ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals caught a fugitive who is suspected of shooting and killing a man in August and for his role in another shooting on Nov. 16.

The Rocky Mount Police Department said on Nov. 16, a 25-year-old man was shot in the 100 block of Boyd Court. He was transported to a local medical facility for treatment.

On the day of the shooting, officers saw a suspect vehicle traveling on Cokey Road turning onto Green Pasture Road, and Fields was reported to be inside the car. The suspect vehicle fled at a high rate of speed after seeing a patrol car in the area, police said.

Police also said the vehicle crashed on Green Pasture Road and three suspects fled the car.

Two days later, on Nov. 18, police obtained arrest warrants for 29-year-old Michael Fields.

The Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Division also developed Fields as a suspect in the August 7 homicide of 21-year-old Austin Townsend.

Also on Wednesday, the Rocky Mount Police Department’s Special Operations Unit assisted the U.S. Marshal Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force and arrested Fields.

He had an outstanding arrest warrant for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and intent to kill. Fields was located in the 1100 block of Pinehurst Drive in Rocky Mount.

Fields was transported to the Edgecombe County Detention Facility without bond.