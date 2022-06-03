SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Friday was day two of the 77th U.S. Women’s Open Championship in Southern Pines.

The United States Golf Association expects around 75,000 fans will attend between Thursday and Sunday.

“This is golf at its highest level playing for a national championship,” said Reg Jones, managing director for U.S. Open Championships.

Jones said the tournament will have between $20 million to $25 million economic impact on the area.

“That’s what we see when you think about, you know, the impact with hotel rooms, with restaurants and with other travel expenses,” Jones said.

The USGA announced that it will move part of its team from a New Jersey headquarters to Southern Pines by the end of 2023.

For more on the 77th U.S. Women’s Open Championship go to usga.org.