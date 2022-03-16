RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A fuel surcharge went into effect for Uber customers Wednesday. The company is adding up to 55 cents to every ride. The fee depends on the trip distance and gas prices increases in the state.

Uber said 100 percent of that fee goes to drivers to ease their gas burden.

“I’ve been making a little less. It hasn’t been super impactful but it is annoying,” said Uber and Lyft driver Forrest Rouse.

Lyft is rolling out a 55-cent fuel surcharge next week, saying it will offset fuel costs to help drivers stay on the road.

Driver Jennifer Cordaro said before gas prices spiked, 15 to 20 percent of her rideshare earnings went towards gas. Now that number can be around 50 percent.

“Every little bit’s gonna help because at this point they aren’t giving us anything,” Cordero said.

Cordaro said she’s had more rides in recent weeks, with some passengers telling her they chose a rideshare because it’s cheaper than paying for gas.

Not all drivers are having the same experience. Uber and Lyft driver Rafael Blanco said he’s seen a big hit on his profit since gas prices increased in recent weeks — something he said the extra 55 cents won’t make up for.

“Honestly, it’s nothing,” Blanco said.

A spokesperson for Uber told CBS 17 the rise in gas prices has not lead to an increase in other parts of the ride for customers.

“I would obviously want to pay the least for the service that I can, but you know the times are hard right now, so I understand that it is an upcharge,” said rideshare user Marina O’Hara.

Uber Eats has a similar fuel surcharge of 35 cents or 45 cents depending on location. Both Uber and Lyft said the fee will be in effect for at least the next 60 days.

Food delivery company DoorDash has launched a program it said will help its drivers. In a statement, a DoorDash spokesperson wrote: