Ukrainian native says Russia’s promises can’t be trusted

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The local Ukrainian community is uniting in its support of their native country.

They spent Saturday raising money to send needed supplies as Russia sits with more than 100,000 troops at the border.

Until recently, Oleh Wolowyna said Ukrainians thought the rest of the world was more worried about Russia than they were.

Not anymore.

“I’ve been in conversations with friends in Ukraine every day and I sense a change. Until not long ago they were convinced that he would not invade, life was normal, nobody was upset. But now there is a strong movement of civil defense of preparedness,” Wolowyna said.

He said civilians who once served in the Amry are training again.

“People are fairly calm but they are getting ready,” said Wolowyna.

Wolowyna, a Ukrainian native who lives in Chapel Hill, has spent his career as a demographic and socioeconomic researcher specializing in Ukrainian populations.

Wolowyna said Vladimir Putin does not want Ukraine to become a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as that would mean NATO would be bound to defend Ukraine.

“History tells us that everything the Russians say that they’ll do is not true. Every treaty that they have signed – they broke it. In other words, the only way to deal with them is by force,” he said.

But Wolowyna said that force doesn’t have to include military action.

Sanctions that include the sale of oil and gas would be crippling.

So would freezing Russian bank accounts around the world just as the United States has done with other countries.

“The case of Iran is a classic example if adequate sanctions are implemented it is effective and it works. It can work here also,” he said.

There is even more at stake.

“When people say why should the United States defend Ukraine – It’s not Ukraine. You’re defending the whole system of democracy that the United States has been and is the leader of. And you risk losing that position if you’re perceived as a weak country,” Wolowyna said.

He also said China is bound to the conflict.

“Because China is perceived now as the main economic and power threat to the United States. But if he (Putin) gets away with Ukraine then China can invade Taiwan and it will strengthen their position because the United States will be perceived as a weak country, not a superpower anymore,” he said.

Wolowyna said he wouldn’t bet on Putin’s word to not invade.

“If you give me a dollar for every promise the Russians made I would be a millionaire.”