RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC Health is celebrating on Friday after announcing they have administered more than 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses since Dec. 15, 2020.

Alan Wolf, UNC Health’s director of news, called it “a remarkable milestone in just over a year of the vaccination rollout.”

Wolf said the UNC Health system administered its 500,000th vaccine dose earlier this week.

“Although the breakneck pace of vaccinations has slowed since last year, UNC Health remains committed to vaccinating as many North Carolinians as possible,” Wolf said in a release.

The health care system even produced a video highlighting its 500,000th dose.

“We can count a half-million vaccinations administered but what we can’t count is the huge number of lives that were saved, the ICU admissions prevented and the families kept intact because of these unprecedented efforts,” Dr. David Wohl said, who has helped lead UNC Health’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign. “Many of us would not be here right now if it was not for the hard work so many put in to make these vaccinations and boosters happen.”

UNC Health is encouraging everyone who is eligible to get fully vaccinated because the COVID vaccines are “safe and effective” and “remain the best tools for avoiding serious illness, hospitalization and death.”

