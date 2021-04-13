UNC Health latest to pause Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations

RLAEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – UNC Health said Tuesday it is closely monitoring the unfolding situation involving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and will pause administering it.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets.

All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48.

The reports appear similar to a rare, unusual type of clotting disorder that European authorities say is possibly linked to another COVID-19 vaccine not yet cleared in the U.S., from AstraZeneca.

In a statement, UNC Health said in part:

As a precaution, we will follow the FDA’s recommendation and pause vaccinations using the J&J vaccine until federal authorities are able to review data and provide further guidance.

UNC Health said those with appointments to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Tuesday will be offered one of the other available vaccines or the option to reschedule.

More than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.