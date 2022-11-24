RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC Health is working to answer all kinds of questions about COVID-19 and researchers need your help. They’re looking for 7,500 people to participate in a survey-based study after testing positive for COVID.

Although researchers have learned a lot since the start of the pandemic, there’s still a lot they want to learn.

UNC Health infectious disease specialist, Dr. David Wohl, and other researchers hope to answer all kinds of questions — including those about long COVID, rebound cases, and vaccine effectiveness by asking thousands of people in North Carolina about their experiences with the virus.

The VISION study is funded by the state.

“This is a no-touch study,” explained Wohl. “7,500 people we’re going to study just online and what you tell us will really help us understand what happened to you during COVID.”

Study participants must be at least 18, live in NC and have tested positive within the last seven days or have a rebound case. About 10 percent of participants will be given the choice to participate in blood tests and nasal swabs, but most will just take surveys.

“We’re just asking, ‘How are you feeling; have you been hospitalized; are you taking medicines; did you get vaccinated; did you get COVID again?’” explained Wohl.

He said there will be occasional online surveys for about a year and a half.

“If you follow people over time, you can find out things about how pregnancies go for people who have COVID; you can find out things about how many times people get COVID; and is it different from time to time or are symptoms different with different variants,” he noted.

UNC Health says this is the largest observational study of its kind in North Carolina and there is compensation for those who participate.

If you’d like to find out more or participate in the study, visit the VISION Study website and survey link here.