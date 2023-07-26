RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC Health will discontinue all services at WestBrook Behaviorial Health Facility by the end of September, according to the Wake County government.

“It’s unfortunate that after discussing several different proposals with UNC Health, we could not settle on terms for a service contract,” said Wake County Manager David Ellis. “WakeBrook is an important care center in our community, and we’re committed to minimizing the gap between providers, so we can continue to serve our residents battling mental health and substance use issues.”

The county and its partner, Alliance Health, are working to find a new service provider.

On Wednesday, UNC Health provided the following to CBS 17:

While UNC Health will no longer serve as the provider of services at Wake County’s WakeBrook facility beyond Sept. 30, 2023, we are proud of the much-needed care and services provided by our dedicated staff to thousands of patients during the past 10 years. Our leadership, human resources team, and many others are working diligently to find new positions for these valued employees within the UNC Health system. A priority placement program has begun for UNC Health’s WakeBrook teammates. We will provide WakeBrook teammates with priority access to interviews and applicable job openings while continuing their current pay and benefits. UNC Health operates a large network of hospitals and clinics across the Triangle, and we will collaborate with each employee to identify new positions that fit their experience and interest. For example, some WakeBrook employees will transition to positions at UNC Health Rex in Raleigh, UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill, and our new behavioral health hospital for children and adolescents in Butner. Our goal is to ensure a seamless transition for our employees who have been dedicated to delivering exceptional care to WakeBrook patients.

UNC Health currently provides services such as detoxification for drugs and alcohol, crisis support, and inpatient psychiatric services at the Raleigh facility.