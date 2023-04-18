RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday Fox News and Dominion reached a last-minute settlement of $787 million for a defamation lawsuit.

The lawsuit was brought about in response to the network’s coverage of former President Trump’s false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

The settlement comes after months of courtroom fighting between the two parties in what had been widely seen as a precedent-setting moment for defamation law.

The main question was: Did Fox News act with actual malice when it allowed several of its on-air personalities and guests to continuously and falsely claim Dominion Voting machines were used to help Joe Biden steal the election from Donald Trump?

Dominion sued Fox News for a total $1.5 billion in damages after these false claims were repeatedly made.

“That standard is a very high standard. So, it makes it very hard for public officials or public figures, like Dominion has been determined to be, to recover in defamation trials,” said UNC Chapel Hill constitutional law professor Mary-Rose Papandrea.

Specializing in the First Amendment and media law, Prof. Papandrea said a treasure trove of emails, texts and other documents help support Dominion’s allegations that Fox knew the claims were untrue, but continued to air them. All while calling out the company by name.

“In discovery it was allowed to ask Fox to open up its records, to produce emails and text messages and other documents that seem to indicate that at least some people at Fox knew that the allegations that it was broadcasting about the Dominion voting machines were false. So that’s a very unusual thing to have in a defamation case. Very often it rests on more circumstantial evidence. It’s pretty unusual to have in writing expressions of doubt. Not just doubt, but we know it’s false. I think at one point they called Sidney Powell a whackadoodle. So, that’s very favorable for Dominion in trying to prove actual malice,” Papandrea said.

Among the thousands of pages released in discovery is a text in which Fox host Tucker Carlson said Powell ‘is lying’ and Laura Ingraham said that she’s a ‘complete nut’. Powell served as an attorney for Donald Trump after the election. She’s a Durham native and graduate of UNC Law.

“She was one of the key people along with Rudy Giuliani who was a frequent guest, both of them were frequent guests on Fox programs and both of them were asserting that Dominion voting systems was part of a conspiracy to take votes away from Trump and give them to Biden,” Papandrea said.

After 12 jurors and 12 alternates were sworn-in Tuesday, Judge Eric Davis assigned a special master to investigate whether Fox News has sufficiently produced all necessary documents and communications.

Fox calls Dominion’s lawsuit a ‘political crusade in search of a financial windfall’ and that some of its hosts believed what they were saying. But Papandrea told CBS 17 ahead of the settlement being made that she believed there would be enough evidence to say otherwise.

“There’s no immunity for someone to say, ‘I’m just presenting what someone else said’. I think this is a common misperception of how defamation law works,” Papandrea said.

She further explained, “If you repeat what someone else says you can be liable for defamation, or if you write an op-ed in the newspaper or if you have the equivalent of an of an op-ed in a tv show where you have guests on who have particular viewpoints, you will be held responsible for those viewpoints. Particularly if you were giving those people a platform knowing what they’re saying is false.”

Regardless of how the Delaware jury ended up ruling in this case, it’s likely to have long-lasting implications.

“I think one of the lessons that people should take into account is that when you name a company or an individual and you accuse the company of or individual of some wrongdoing you need to be really careful,” said Papandrea.

“If you repeat Trump’s accusations or other candidates’ accusations that there are voting irregularities, but you don’t repeat the name of a company or imply that the voting machines are to blame, then you actually are going to be OK,” Papandrea said. “I think the bigger question for news organizations is just a concern that this is a black eye for the media. I know a lot of the focus has been on Fox News and one of the things we saw in discovery is Fox News was trying to cater the population it served. And so, it was pushing this narrative of a stolen election in order to maintain its viewers. That’s not really a good thing to have out there for a media company.”

Dominick Mastrangelo of The Hill contributed to this report.