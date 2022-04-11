PEMBROKE, N.C. (WNCN) – The University of North Carolina at Pembroke softball team is playing in its annual Autism Awareness Game this Tuesday when it hosts the University of Mount Olive.

The game will feature the partnership between UNCP’s Accessibility Resource Center (ARC) and the Autism Society of North Carolina. People from both groups will be in attendance, and spokesmen from the ARC will be speaking to give people more insight on what it means to be on the Autism Spectrum, a release said.

The Braves will also wear custom uniforms, with replica shirts looking like the jerseys available for auction. Proceeds will go to the Autism Society of North Carolina. Shirts will also be available for bidding on social media.

The release also said sensory-friendly areas will be designated around the stadium, as well as sensory-friendly kits, including earplugs and manipulative toys, will be available at the entrance when families arrive.