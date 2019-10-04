UNC police investigating 13 incidents of fake tickets sold at Clemson game

UNC’s Beau Corrales (15) runs for a touchdown behind the block of Ed Montilus (63) while Clemson’s Nyles Pinckney (44) looks on during the second quarter in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill police are investigating 13 incidents where counterfeit tickets were sold near the campus on Saturday.

One arrest has been made, but police are still investigating all of the cases, which took place while top-ranked Clemson was in town to play the Tar Heels.

CBS 17 spoke with a Clemson fan from Raleigh who bought a $60 counterfeit ticket from a guy at a parking garage.

The UNC Athletics wouldn’t talk — their advice is that people should buy the tickets from the UNC Athletic ticket office or at Stubhub.com, not on the street.

CBS 17 also spoke with the Better Business Bureau who said the best advice is to purchase tickets from a vendor that you know you can trust.

The BBB also said it’s best to pay with a credit card, and if buying a ticket on the street the seller usually wants cash. When purchasing tickets online, make sure it has the actual seat number and make sure there is information on a refund policy.

