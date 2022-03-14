RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Six people, including SNL cast member Pete Davidson, will fly into space on a Blue Origin flight later this month. Among the crew will also be a University of North Carolina professor.

Jim Kitchen is a professor at the Kenan-Flagler Business School. He teaches Practice of Strategy and Entrepreneurship.

Kitchen’s focus is on teaching students how to start for-profit, non-profit and social entrepreneurial ventures and fundraising. Outside of UNC, Kitchen is an investor and entrepreneur specializing in acquiring apartment complexes and drug stores.

Blue Origin’s press release said Kitchen has, “been a space dreamer since watching NASA’s Apollo rocket launches in Florida as a child.”

Blue Origin named the other passengers as Marty Allen, husband and wife duo Sharon and Marc Hagle and Dr. George Nield.

Davidson will join the flight at no cost but the other five passengers, including Kitchen, are paying to fly. Blue Origin does not publicly disclose how much each seat costs.

Liftoff is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. from West Texas on March 23. This will be the fourth human flight for the New Shepard program.