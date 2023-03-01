CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A UNC student was assaulted and robbed in their residence hall, according to UNC police.

Police said they received the report just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday and that this happened at Morrison Residence Hall.

A woman entered a student’s room, assaulted the student, and verbally threatened them and then took their belongings and money before leaving, according to police.

The suspect has not been located and is described as a woman with short hair who had three nose piercings — one was a ring — and is roughly 5 feet 2 inches tall and of medium build.

If you know anything, call UNC police at 919-962-8100.