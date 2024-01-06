ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Three children were playing with a gun in a Rocky Mount home when one was accidentally shot earlier this week and the uncle of the child is now facing charges, police said Saturday.

The incident happened just after 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday at a home in the 600 block of Dexter Street, according to a news release from the Rocky Mount Police Department.

When police arrived, they found a 10-year-old victim and his mother, officials said.

The child suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left thigh and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said an investigation revealed three children had found an “unsecured firearm” in the home “and were playing with the handgun.”

“The gun was accidentally fired by one of the juveniles and the bullet struck the 10-year-old victim,” a Saturday news release said. Police seized the gun when they arrived on Wednesday.

Officers said Saturday that the gun was stolen during an incident in Rocky Mount in 2021.

“The investigation revealed that the gun was left unsecured by James Mercer Jr. who is the uncle of the victim,” the news release said.

Mercer was initially arrested on Wednesday on an unrelated charge on the day of the shooting, according to police.

He had an outstanding warrant for possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, out of Wilson County, the news release said. He received a $1,500 unsecured bond by a local magistrate and was released.

After further investigation, a new arrest warrant was issued for Mercer for possession of a stolen firearm and failure to secure a firearm from a minor, according to police.

Mercer was arrested Saturday and was held without bond on the new charges. He was transported to the Nash County Jail.