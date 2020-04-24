Under re-opening plan, nursing homes remain on lockdown

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Through all three phases of the Governor’s plan to re-open the state, nursing homes and long term care facilities remain locked down. The restrictions in place will remain.

​Ron Wilder visits his mother-in-law at the Louisburg Nursing Center through the window. Hazel Ghearing is a hundred years young. He’s been able to see her like this for the last few weeks.

Ghearing tested negative for COVID-19 twice. But her facility, like 53 others in our state, is dealing with an outbreak.

The Louisburg Nursing Center confirms it has 51 cases of COVID-19. 11 people there have died. Families said it only has 61 residents.

“The seniors have a tough time with it. They’re living on a knife edge,” Wilder said.

Wilder said he agrees with the Governor’s plan.

“We’d like for things to get back to normal but again its a safety thing,” he explained.

“That is very responsible for them to do,” Ryan Benson said.

Benson lost his mother, Virginia Wilcox, 72. She called Wellington Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Knightdale home. They too are dealing with an outbreak. Wilcox died from complications of COVID-19.

“I know it’s hard to be away from your loved ones like I was but keeping them safe gave me peace of mind,” Benson said.