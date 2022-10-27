MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The United Way of the Greater Triangle is looking for help in supporting Triangle residents who suffer from trauma associated with community-level violence.

The need to help victims who live with violence-related trauma comes in the wake of the mass shooting that happened Oct. 13 in Raleigh in which five people were killed.

According to FBI data, for every 100,000 people in North Carolina, 419 will experience a violent crime, the United Way of the Greater Triangle stated on its website.

Following a lead gift from the Duke Energy Foundation, the United Way is looking to “convene nonprofit and community leaders closest to this work, for the purpose of accessing their collective expertise to determine funding priorities and vet applications.”

Donated funds will be distributed to United Way’s impact partners already offering supportive services related to community-level violence such as preventive, intervention, trauma-informed care, culturally competent behavioral health, and community-based coping mechanisms.

To make a donation to the United Way of the Greater Triangle, click here.

Employers may offer a match. To qualify, be sure to type your employer’s name in the box provided through the donation link and inform your employer once your donation has been submitted.

Anyone who wishes to submit a check is asked to make it out to United Way of the Greater Triangle and mail it to “Community Violence Support” at P.O. Box 110583, Durham, NC 27709-0962.