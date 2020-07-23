United Way of the Greater Triangle launches new anti-racism community fund

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There’s been a shift in the conversation about racism and more people and organizations are speaking.

United Way of the Greater Triangle is taking it a step further putting actions behind their words.

“We believe words are important, but actions are more important,” said Eric Guckian, United Way of the Greater Triangle’s president and CEO.

Special coverage: George Floyd protests

Thursday, the organization launched an Anti-Racism Community Fund with $125,000 in matching grants in conjunction with John Rex Endowment. The goal is to raise at least $1.5 million.

“The fund isn’t going to transform the community. I think people are going to transform the community and we just want to do our part in supporting those leaders,” said Guckian.

The fund would support projects that focus on supporting anti-racism training, identifying social justice leaders of color who need financial support, and mobilizing residents to take action that could change their community.

United Way has teamed up with the Justice Love Foundation in an effort to identify grassroots leaders of color.

Justice Love Foundation is an activism organization focused on creating systemic change nationwide. It works to best identify and support local nonprofit leaders of color in their efforts within the Triangle.

“We need to work with organizations that are going to take a strong stand on anti-racism, by training their own staff and people around them, but also working to change the systems to provide more access to people of color. Right now they don’t do that adequately,” said Guckian.

United Way has stepped in at times of need in the Triangle, from the Durham gas explosion to the the carbon monoxide concerns that impacted McDougald Terrace. Guckian said this issue is no different.

“We had to take a strong stand to be an anti-racist organization and to be anti-racist community and that’s were intending to do.”

Click here to find out more about the Anti-Racism Community Fund.