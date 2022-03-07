ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Roanoke Rapids officers responding to a call about an unresponsive person Friday afternoon found a man with fentanyl hidden in a cigarette pack, police said.

On Friday at approximately 3:59 p.m., officers responded to the area of East 13 Street and Virginia Avenue in Roanoke Rapids regarding a vehicle with an unresponsive man in it.

Officers D. Harrison and C. Roberts made contact with the driver, identified as Ernest Hux Jr., 40, from the Roanoke Rapids area.

Ernest Hux (Roanoake Rapids PD photo)

The man did wake up and was able to get the vehicle in park so officers could speak with him.

Upon further investigation, the officers noticed an open container of beer in a cup holder while they spoke to him, a news release said.

The officers said they also discovered there was an order for the man’s arrest. While checking him found a white powdery substance, believed to be fentanyl, in a cigarette pack.

Fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S., says the CDC.

The suspect was taken into custody and carried before a magistrate where he was charged with possession of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession an open container, damage to property, and an OFA/FTA for DWI.

Hux was given a bond of $20,500 and a court date of March 9 for the current charges.

Officers seized 5 grams of fentanyl during the encounter, the release said.

Officer C. Roberts assisted with this incident.