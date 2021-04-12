Up to $15,000 reward being offered for information in Rocky Mount man’s murder

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Up to $15,000 is being offered for information in the fatal shooting of a Rocky Mount man that occurred last week, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office has announced.

Johnny Cunningham (Photo via Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office)

According to authorities, Johnny Cunningham, 61, was found shot multiple times outside his truck in the 3000-block of Battleboro Road on the morning of April 8. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting may have happened on the night of April 7.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook over the weekend that “Team Cold Case” is offering up to $15,000 in connection with the fatal incident.

The sheriff’s office does not have any suspect information available at this time.

If you have any information regarding the homicide you are asked to contact the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office communications at (252)641-7911.