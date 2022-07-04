CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN)—Johnston County lifted its boil water advisory on Monday.

The advisory was issued late Saturday night.

According to Clayton officials, the advisory was issued because a water main break “caused a pressure loss.”

This had impacted residents “in the Archer Lodge Water District and those along NC 42 from Buffalo Road to the Neuse River, including customers and subdivisions along Motorcycle Road, San Marino Subdivision, Tuscany Subdivision, and Portofino Subdivision,” according to officials.

Officials previously stated this advisory was a precautionary measure.