UPS holds 3-day virtual hiring event ahead of holiday season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With Black Friday and Cyber Monday around the corner, UPS is hosting a three day hiring event where they plan to hire nearly 1,000 local, seasonal employees.

The virtual hiring blitz, known as “UPS Brown Friday” takes place Thursday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

“UPS Brown Friday has become an annual tradition,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Darrell Ford. “For tens of thousands of Americans, it`s an opportunity to land one of the country`s best seasonal jobs, with the potential to turn into a career. Many of those who attend one of our job fairs through Saturday will be hired by Monday, and many of those hired will be offered permanent jobs when the holidays are over.”

UPS is also offering current employees $200 for every eligible employee referral.