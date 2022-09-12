Urgent repairs needed in Rocky Mount are now eligible for certain low-income homeowners. (Courtesy city of Rocky Mount)

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Once a year the city of Rocky Mount offers up to $15,000 in assistance to very low-income homeowners facing the urgent need for housing repairs. On Monday, the newest batch of those grants opened up to applications.

A couple of the main goals of the program, city officials said, are to “alleviate housing conditions which pose an imminent threat to the life or safety of very low-income homeowners with special needs” and to “provide accessibility modifications and other repairs necessary to prevent the imminent displacement of very low-income homeowners” such as “frail, elderly and persons with disabilities.”

A total of $282,000 is slated to fund these projects—$150,000 from the city and $132,000 form the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency.

Here’s who qualifies.

Any Rocky Mount residents earning less than 50 percent of the area median income who own and live in a single-family home can benefit from this program.

The yearly income limit for a single-person household would be $14,050 and the cap for a four-person household would be $33,450, according to the city.

Issues eligible for repair include those relating to flooring, plumbing, HVAC upgrades, electrical, roofing, and removal of lead, mold or asbestos. Accessibility features such as ramps, handrails and grab bars are also available for those who qualify, in addition to door alterations and kitchen or bathroom adaptations.

To request more information on the program or to apply for repairs, call (252)972-1100 or visit the Housing Grants Program website. The application period will remain open through October 7.