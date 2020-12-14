US 64 closed near Wake, Chatham border after tanker overturns

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash Monday involving a tanker truck and a subsequent spill closed U.S. 64 in both directions near the Wake County/Chatham County border.
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the incident happened prior to 11 a.m. Monday on U.S. 64 near Bob Hope Road. The latest estimation has the road reopening just before 7 p.m.
Reports said a tanker truck carrying fuel overturned and spilled its contents.
