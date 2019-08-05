US 70 closed near Hillsborough after crash involving deputy

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — U.S. 70 near Hillsborough was closed Sunday night after a deputy-involved crash, officials said.

The wreck, which involved an Orange County deputy, was reported around 9:30 p.m. along U.S. 70 near Linden Road.

No one was injured in the wreck, which happened east of Hillsborough, officials said.

U.S. 70 is expected to reopen by 11:35 p.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

