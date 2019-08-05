1  of  2
Breaking News
US 70 closed near Hillsborough after crash involving deputy Flash flood warning issued for part of Wilson County as 2 inches of rain already reported

US 70 closed near Hillsborough after crash involving deputy

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — U.S. 70 near Hillsborough was closed Sunday night after a deputy-involved crash, officials said.

The wreck, which involved an Orange County deputy, was reported around 9:30 p.m. along U.S. 70 near Linden Road.

No one was injured in the wreck, which happened east of Hillsborough, officials said.

U.S. 70 is expected to reopen by 11:35 p.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss