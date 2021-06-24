US Marshals arrest Durham man in Chapel Hill road rage shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – U.S. Marshals arrested a Durham man in connection with a June 7 road rage shooting on Fordham Boulevard in Chapel Hill, officials said.

U.S. Marshals Regional Task Force arrested Jose Daniel Rivas-Sanchez, 21, of Durham on Thursday, Chapel Hill police said.

Rivas-Sanchez was taken into custody without incident and charged with one felony count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

He is being held in the Orange County Jail under a $75,000 bond.

On June 7, Chapel Hill police officers responded to a report of gunshots near Fordham Boulevard and Sage Road around 7 p.m. Monday. They found a man “suffering from injuries to his lower legs,” police said.

The victim told police he and the occupants of a blue four-door Mazda sedan were yelling at each other about being cut off. A person in the Mazda then fired a shot, striking the victim’s car and injuring his legs, the release said.

Suspects and suspect vehicle involved in a June 7, 2021 road-rage shooting in Chapel Hill. (Courtesy of Chapel Hill police)

The victim was taken to UNC Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspects left the area headed south on Fordham Boulevard.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories