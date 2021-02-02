US Marshals arrest man in Harnett County accused of attacking ex-girlfriend with machete

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Dunn who was accused of brutally attacking his ex-girlfriend with a machete, the Wilmington Police Department said Monday.

Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, Wilmington police responded to a breaking and entering report along the 2200 block of Wrightsville Avenue. They arrived to find a 28-year-old woman who told officers she had been attacked by her ex-boyfriend. She had several life-threatening wounds, police said.

The victim’s condition was described as serious, but stable.

The suspect, 25-year-old Bailey Alexander White, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Dunn shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.