ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – U.S. Marshals apprehended a man Monday wanted in connection with a shooting in Rocky Mount last week, police said.

The incident was reported around 10 p.m. on Wednesday in the 400 block of Magnolia Drive, according to Rocky Mount police.

When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man who was shot.

The victim was taken to UNC Nash Healthcare where he was treated and later released, police said.

Following the shooting, police said there was no threat to the public.

The major crimes unit with the Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Divison identified Antonio Richardson, 31, as the suspect in the shooting.

On Monday, U.S. Marshals, along with Rocky Mount police, took Richardson into custody.

He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Police did not release bond information at the time of his arrest.