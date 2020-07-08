US soldier who pleaded guilty to raping minor sentenced to life in prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– A 51-year-old soldier was sentenced to life in prison for aggravated sexual assault involving a minor, the Department of Justice announced.
Daniel Kemp Sr. of Cameron, North Carolina pleaded guilty in December 2019 to one count of aggravated sexual assault of a minor.
He was sentenced to life in prison on that charge on Wednesday, according to a release.
According to court documents from the plea hearings, Kemp was employed by the U.S. Army as an active duty member when he forcibly raped a minor victim.
As the investigation into the sexually assault was taking place, Kemp’s wife, Shanynn Kemp, harassed and prevented a witness from telling law enforcement officials about the sexual offense, court documents state.
The investigation of the case was led by U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command and the FBI.
