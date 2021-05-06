USDA host listening session to discuss COVID-19 impact on new farmers begins today

WASHINGTON, D.C (WNCN) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture will host a virtual listening session for beginning farmers and ranchers to learn how COVID-19 impacted their farming operations.

The listening session is May 6 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. It will allow the farmers and ranchers to give their feedback on USDA assistance.

“We invite beginning farmers and ranchers to share their experiences in navigating USDA’s resources for assistance after the pandemic,” said Gloria Montaño Greene, USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation.

This feedback obtain will provide and prepare the USDA for outreach strategies, programmatic needs, technical assistance and accessible program delivery for beginning farmers and ranchers through Pandemic Assistance for Producers.

“We need to understand what worked well and where we can improve, while deepening our understanding of how farmers were affected by the pandemic and how they are modifying their operations,” said Mae Wu, USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs.

Participants can also provide written feedback to the USDA. For information, click here.