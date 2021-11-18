USDA investing $446 thousand to improve housing in rural areas of North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $446 thousand to improve access to housing for people who live and work in rural areas of the state, according to Secretary Tom Vilsack.

The investment is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to ensure people living

in rural communities have equitable access to infrastructure and opportunities.

“Regardless of where they live, their race, ethnicity or gender, or the size of the town in which

they live, all people must have access to good jobs, decent housing, clean water and good job

opportunities,” Vilsack said. “This is foundational to a healthy society and stable communities.”

He continued, “Today’s announcements build on the historic investments made possible by the American

Rescue Plan Act signed into law by President Biden to ensure equity during a time when people

living in underserved places are suffering the most. The investments I am announcing today will

go a long way toward helping America ‘Build Back Better’ toward a just and more equitable

society.”

The money will go to the state’s Housing Preservation Grant program.

The Housing Assistance Corporation will receive $246 thousand to repair seven housing units owned or occupied by low-income citizens in rural areas of Henderson, Polk and Transylvania counties in North Carolina.

The remaining $200 thousand will go to the Triangle J Council of Governments to repair and

rehabilitate 15 housing units occupied by low-income citizens in rural areas of Chatham and Wake counties.

“These investments are working to get the economy on track for everyone in North Carolina,

especially those who have been marginalized, who are hurting, who have been overlooked or

shut out in the past,” said USDA Rural Development State Director Reginald Speight. “USDA

Rural Development programs and services are playing a critical role to help communities build

opportunity and prosperity for people who call rural towns home.”