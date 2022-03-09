EMPORIA, V.A. (WNCN) – One Virginia man is behind bars after attempting to fill and pick up a fraudulent prescription, officials say.

Christopher Stamps, 32, has been charged with obtaining a controlled substance by fraud after a narcotics agent obtained information that someone called in a fake prescription to a local pharmacy.

In addition to the narcotics agent, multiple local officers also responded to the pharmacy pick up location.

Upon arrival, they arrested Stamps who was trying to fraudulently fill for Xanax.

Stamps has already appeared before a magistrate and is currently being held under a $2,500 bond. His next appearance in court is set for Tuesday, March 15.