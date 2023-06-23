HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman from Emporia, Virginia, were arrested early Friday morning on outstanding larceny and drug possession charges, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

Early Friday morning, a sheriff’s lieutenant was doing a security check at a local 24-hour business when he saw a suspicious vehicle. The sheriff’s office said he tried to make contact with the vehicle, but the driver fled.

After doing an investigative stop, the lieutenant found that the passenger gave him a false name and date of birth.

With the help of a deputy, they learned the passenger, 26-year-old Haley Nicole Hopson had outstanding orders for arrest in Halifax County for larceny and possession.

While she was placed under arrest, the sheriff’s office said Hopson had fentanyl, crack cocaine, and powder cocaine.

She was charged with possession of Schedule I fentanyl, two counts of possession of Schedule II cocaine and crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resist, delay, or obstruct for giving a false name.

Hopson was placed in the Halifax County Jail under a $20,000 secured bond and will appear in court on June 28. She also received a $1,500 secured bond for the orders of arrest.

The driver, 60-year-old Robin Van Temple. also of Emporia, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies said he had a glass crack-smoking pipe.