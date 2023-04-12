SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators are still trying to figure out how a fire broke out at a vacant building Monday that houses schooling equipment.

At 7:04 p.m., the Sanford Fire Department was sent to a reported commercial structure fire in the area of 400 Cox Maddox Road. The first fire engine arrived within three minutes and dispatch encountered an advanced fire in a single-story structure, Sanford Fire Chief Matthew B. Arnold said.

(Sanford Fire Dept.)

(Sanford Fire Dept.)

(Sanford Fire Dept.)

The fire was placed under control at 8:40 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The building is owned by Lee County Schools.

Arnold told CBS 17 that it contained old books, desks and some stage props from the school district. The loss is estimated at $253,000.

The cause of the fire is listed as undetermined. Sanford Fire investigators are working with police to continue the investigation.