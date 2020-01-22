Vance County DA: No charges against assistant principal in 2nd ‘inappropriate force’ case

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – No charges will be filed against a Vance County middle school assistant principal following accusations of inappropriate force, District Attorney Michael Waters announced.

The incident involves Vance County Middle School Assistant Principal Kevin Ross and Deputy Warren Durham.

Ross was suspended as authorities investigated allegations that Miktazza Wynn was left with a dislocated shoulder and whiplash when she was thrown into lockers on December 11.

Durham and Ross came in contact with the sixth-grader after she pulled a cell phone from her backpack in the hallway.

Video of the incident shows Ross push the student against the lockers.

Waters said Ross was serving in his official capacity and his actions were covered by state law.

North Carolina law states school personnel may use “reasonable force” to correct students or maintain order on education property.

That use of force can not be excessive or cause serious injury.

“Several hours of video were made available to this office and a review of the same tend to show that the sixth-grade student did not exhibit any signs of discomfort or injury in the hours following the incident,” Waters said.

The district attorney said the video shows Durham made no contact with the student.

Waters cleared Durham in this instance in late December.

The incident involving Miktazza Wynn surfaced after a video of Durham body-slamming a student went viral.

Durham was fired from the Sheriff’s Office and charged with misdemeanors including assault on a child under 12 and child abuse.

More headlines from CBS17.com: